Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at $602,107,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,218,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,470 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2,358.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 989,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,382,000 after purchasing an additional 948,942 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 35.0% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,436,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,336,000 after acquiring an additional 631,724 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,490,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,642,000 after acquiring an additional 609,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $168.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a PE ratio of 56.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.50. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.12 and a 52-week high of $171.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on WCN. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $166.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WCN

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In related news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total transaction of $152,591.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Waste Connections news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total transaction of $152,591.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Waste Connections

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.