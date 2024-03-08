Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 2,022 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,797 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,801,442,000. Softbank Group CORP. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 43,338,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,019,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566,400 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 75,125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,378,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $469,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,884 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,657,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 243.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,920,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $409,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock opened at $164.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.08. The company has a market capitalization of $195.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $168.64.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

TMUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.93.

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.85, for a total value of $32,130,913.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 690,905,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,895,752,057.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.85, for a total transaction of $32,130,913.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 690,905,381 shares in the company, valued at $113,895,752,057.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $632,282.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,493.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,037,921 shares of company stock worth $656,929,213 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

