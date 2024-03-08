Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 25,352 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 46.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,352 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 189.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TEGNA during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in TEGNA by 94.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in TEGNA by 925.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in TEGNA by 34.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TGNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of TEGNA from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

TEGNA Stock Up 4.3 %

TEGNA stock opened at $14.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.49. TEGNA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.78 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

TEGNA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.35%.

Insider Transactions at TEGNA

In other news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $2,281,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,262 shares in the company, valued at $9,677,545.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

