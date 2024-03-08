Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $1.43 Million Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 72.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

NYSE:EMN opened at $89.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.52. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $68.89 and a 12 month high of $91.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.02.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $415,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

