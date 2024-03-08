Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $1.53 Million Stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:KNSL opened at $532.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 0.89. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.90 and a 1 year high of $548.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $426.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $397.23.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $351.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.98 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 25.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinsale Capital Group

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total value of $2,094,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,199,255.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,867.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total value of $2,094,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,199,255.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KNSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $410.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Kinsale Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $434.00 to $544.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $510.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

