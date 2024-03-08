Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $1.54 Million Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 5,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in DaVita by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 67,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $8,525,414.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,629,578.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $3,130,260.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,384.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 67,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $8,525,414.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,629,578.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,540 shares of company stock valued at $16,551,071. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE DVA opened at $134.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.04. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.51 and a 1-year high of $136.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.15 and a 200-day moving average of $101.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.34. DaVita had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DVA. Barclays began coverage on shares of DaVita in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.50.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Stories

