Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Molina Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $367.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.91.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE MOH opened at $391.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $379.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.09. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $256.19 and a one year high of $410.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 3.20%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total transaction of $5,798,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares in the company, valued at $14,121,423.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total transaction of $5,798,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares in the company, valued at $14,121,423.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,567.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,711 shares of company stock worth $6,472,517. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.