Glenmede Trust Co. NA Increases Stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Woodward were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 47,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,446 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 45,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 26,489 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 1,179.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,911,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WWD shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Woodward from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Woodward from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Christopher Fawzy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,836 shares in the company, valued at $677,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Woodward news, EVP Christopher Fawzy sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,836 shares in the company, valued at $677,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total transaction of $208,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,934.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,242,916 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Stock Up 0.7 %

WWD opened at $149.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.59. Woodward, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.30 and a twelve month high of $150.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.35.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.33. Woodward had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $786.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Woodward Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

