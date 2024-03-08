Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 2,865 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in Evergy by 793.5% in the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Evergy by 92.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 57.2% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $51.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.56. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $63.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.6425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.82%.

EVRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

