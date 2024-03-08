Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 35,061 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 176.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,061 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 322.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FITB stock opened at $36.38 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $36.65. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.71.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 16.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.34%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

