Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 3,831 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,143 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in AAON were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAON. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 321.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,819,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,594 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,385,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,751 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,329,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,754 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,384,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $700,098,000 after acquiring an additional 775,266 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,604,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,225,000 after acquiring an additional 610,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

AAON Stock Performance

Shares of AAON stock opened at $81.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.47 and a 200-day moving average of $66.74. AAON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 0.92.

AAON Announces Dividend

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.35 million. AAON had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 27.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. AAON’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

Insider Activity at AAON

In related news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 18,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $1,305,846.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,963.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AAON news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,156,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,439.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 18,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $1,305,846.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,963.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,064 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,247 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

