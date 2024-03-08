Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 8,482 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 6.3% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,544,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,189,000 after buying an additional 91,579 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 131,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 20,490 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 97,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 44,659 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 679,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,626,000 after acquiring an additional 181,828 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,700,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,258,000 after acquiring an additional 740,722 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC opened at $36.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.19, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $44.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.70.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -192.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

