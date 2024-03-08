Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases New Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Commercial Metals stock opened at $53.65 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $58.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.32.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Equities analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 17th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 9.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on CMC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Commercial Metals news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 57,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $2,856,268.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 156,185 shares in the company, valued at $7,799,878.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Commercial Metals news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 57,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $2,856,268.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 156,185 shares in the company, valued at $7,799,878.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total value of $30,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,653.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 284,385 shares of company stock worth $14,317,006. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Commercial Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.