Glenmede Trust Co. NA Raises Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,591 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SSD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $214.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.31. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.84 and a 52 week high of $216.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $191.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.05.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.25). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $501.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 13.08%.

In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $156,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,033,092.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Phillip Burton sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.39, for a total transaction of $422,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,861.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $156,536.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,033,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,634 shares of company stock worth $925,539. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

