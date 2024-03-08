Glenmede Trust Co. NA Raises Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,337 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Alliant Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $427,000. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 11,488.8% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 371,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,235,000 after purchasing an additional 368,674 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,340 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on LNT shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lisa M. Barton bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.56 per share, with a total value of $53,416.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,720.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alliant Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of LNT opened at $49.06 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $45.15 and a 1-year high of $56.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.18 and a 200 day moving average of $49.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $961.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

Alliant Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Stories

