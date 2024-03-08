Glenmede Trust Co. NA Raises Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $1,011,208,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,852,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,461,000 after buying an additional 2,603,320 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,384,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,800,000 after buying an additional 1,634,028 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,927,000 after buying an additional 890,452 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Regency Centers by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,233,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,139,000 after purchasing an additional 671,905 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

REG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.80.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $61.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.17. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $68.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.17.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.37%.

Regency Centers Profile

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.