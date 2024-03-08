Glenmede Trust Co. NA Raises Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,352 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,846,000 after purchasing an additional 181,038 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,170,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,074,000 after purchasing an additional 213,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 815,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 469,563 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,274,715.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,767,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,747,108.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 469,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.40 per share, with a total value of $14,274,715.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,767,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,747,108.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,896,656 shares of company stock worth $117,253,200 in the last 90 days. 12.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $29.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.98. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $31.69.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

