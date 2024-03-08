Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 2,282 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 65.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 37.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 256.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Paul M. Daily sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $63,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,452.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SWX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Southwest Gas from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Southwest Gas Stock Performance

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $73.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.35. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.79 and a 1-year high of $73.93. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.35.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.98%.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Further Reading

