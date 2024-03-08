Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 6,806 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,806 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 46,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 15,666 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,054,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,812,000 after purchasing an additional 50,495 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,422,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,635,000 after purchasing an additional 16,817 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 760,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,247,000 after purchasing an additional 60,838 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,029,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,610,000 after purchasing an additional 170,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYF. Bank of America increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

SYF opened at $41.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $26.59 and a 52-week high of $42.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.20.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $5,557,556.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 660,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,246,164.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $174,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $5,557,556.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 660,353 shares in the company, valued at $27,246,164.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 147,156 shares of company stock valued at $6,034,859. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

