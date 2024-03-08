Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Receives $13.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Gold Fields from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Gold Fields by 80.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 8,114 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Gold Fields by 198.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 24,985 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Gold Fields during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Fields in the first quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Gold Fields in the first quarter valued at $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFI opened at $15.44 on Tuesday. Gold Fields has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $17.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.40.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. On average, analysts forecast that Gold Fields will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1717 per share. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 2.5%.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

