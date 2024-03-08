Gold Road Resources (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Stock Price Up 13.7%

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 13.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.08. Approximately 675 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

Gold Road Resources Trading Up 13.7 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.09.

About Gold Road Resources

(Get Free Report)

Gold Road Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Western Australia. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It owns 50% interest in the Gruyere gold mine located in north-east of Perth. The company also controls 100% of tenements covering 3,250 square kilometers across Yamarna.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Road Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Road Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.