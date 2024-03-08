Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 12,112 Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,112 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 252.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 781.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCCS. Piper Sandler raised their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of CCCS stock opened at $12.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.95 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.41. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.33 and a 12-month high of $13.41.

Insider Activity at CCC Intelligent Solutions

In related news, Director International L.P. Advent sold 22,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $230,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,119,048 shares in the company, valued at $64,066,432.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, Director Lauren Young sold 41,165,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $466,401,024.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,164,022 shares in the company, valued at $58,508,369.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director International L.P. Advent sold 22,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $230,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,119,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,066,432.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

Featured Articles

