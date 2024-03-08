Gotham Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in American States Water by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American States Water by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American States Water in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American States Water from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd.

Insider Activity at American States Water

In other news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.21 per share, for a total transaction of $99,694.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,578.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American States Water Trading Up 0.3 %

American States Water stock opened at $71.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.76 and its 200-day moving average is $79.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.24. American States Water has a 1 year low of $70.22 and a 1 year high of $95.07. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. American States Water had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $125.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American States Water will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. American States Water’s payout ratio is currently 51.04%.

American States Water Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

