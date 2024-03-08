Gotham Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 253.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,970 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 1,318.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 42,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 39,669 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $773,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 85,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $703,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 37,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Guidewire Software stock opened at $116.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of -137.43 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.19. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.45 and a twelve month high of $121.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $207.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.00 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.66%. Research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GWRE. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $543,755.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,795 shares in the company, valued at $25,926,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $543,755.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,795 shares in the company, valued at $25,926,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $143,126.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,824,678.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,058 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,599. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

