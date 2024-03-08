Gotham Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $501,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 388,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,953,000 after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 252,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 35,622 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $50.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.86. The firm has a market cap of $123.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $50.17.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

