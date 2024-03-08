Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,458 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NYT. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 31.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Diane Brayton sold 7,000 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $299,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,126.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Diane Brayton sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $299,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,126.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 13,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $597,381.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,003,379.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,968 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Argus upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of New York Times from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.40.

New York Times Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE NYT opened at $43.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.58. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $35.06 and a 12-month high of $49.87.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. New York Times had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $676.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

New York Times Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.65%.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

