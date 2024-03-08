Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LAD. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 509.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000.

Lithia Motors Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $291.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $297.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.02. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.65 and a 12-month high of $331.96.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.11 by $0.13. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 35.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LAD. Bank of America dropped their target price on Lithia Motors from $440.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.84, for a total value of $40,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,010.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Further Reading

