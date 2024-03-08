Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,091 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the third quarter worth $43,034,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 82.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,037 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 3.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 285,809 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $10,915,000 after acquiring an additional 10,069 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the third quarter worth $1,808,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the third quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $36.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.45. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $33.44 and a 52-week high of $59.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.01). Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IART has been the subject of several research reports. CL King initiated coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Integra LifeSciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

