Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,272 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Tidewater by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tidewater Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDW opened at $79.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Tidewater Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $86.99.

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $302.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.46 million. Tidewater had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business’s revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tidewater Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Tidewater declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $48.60 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Samuel R. Rubio sold 19,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $1,597,991.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,976,208.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO David E. Darling sold 17,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $1,462,747.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,055,514.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Samuel R. Rubio sold 19,641 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $1,597,991.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,976,208.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,462 shares of company stock worth $3,716,739 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Tidewater in a report on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Tidewater from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Tidewater in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.25.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

