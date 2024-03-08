Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,195 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Wabash National worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wabash National by 53.5% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Wabash National by 198.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Wabash National by 20.4% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 13,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Winmill & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Wabash National by 78.4% in the third quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 303,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after buying an additional 133,349 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Wabash National by 63.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 74,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 28,734 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Wabash National Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WNC opened at $27.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Wabash National Co. has a twelve month low of $20.09 and a twelve month high of $29.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.73 and its 200-day moving average is $23.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.57.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.18. Wabash National had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $596.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Wabash National’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently 6.65%.

Insider Activity at Wabash National

In related news, Director Priyadarshi Sudhanshu sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $27,330.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,805.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Priyadarshi Sudhanshu sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $27,330.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,805.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Larry J. Magee sold 3,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $81,779.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Further Reading

