Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $988,000 Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 321.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 112,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 86,043 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,339,000. Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 76,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 8,626 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 607,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of COWZ stock opened at $55.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.78.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.