Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $995,000 Stock Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,279 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,017,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,344,000 after buying an additional 57,361 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,898,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,629,000 after buying an additional 128,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,854,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,021,000 after buying an additional 112,789 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,146,000 after buying an additional 1,629,709 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,007,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,180,000 after buying an additional 77,540 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joe Fortunato sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $828,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,395 shares in the company, valued at $2,509,855.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 22,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $1,367,484.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,328 shares in the company, valued at $499,513.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Fortunato sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $828,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,509,855.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,438 shares of company stock worth $2,671,125 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $63.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.10. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $65.53.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SFM. StockNews.com cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Further Reading

