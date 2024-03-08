Gotham Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CUZ. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 104.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the third quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the first quarter worth $39,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 89.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 160.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CUZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cousins Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $23.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.85. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.95, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $25.19.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.53). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 232.73%.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

