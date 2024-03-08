Gotham Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 85.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,931 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Veracyte worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 3rd quarter worth $506,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 96.2% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 36.4% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 46,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,352 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Veracyte by 87.5% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 106,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 49,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Veracyte by 46.1% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,631 shares in the last quarter.

Veracyte Stock Performance

VCYT stock opened at $22.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.09 and a beta of 1.64. Veracyte, Inc. has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $30.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veracyte presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Veracyte Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

