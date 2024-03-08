Gotham Asset Management LLC Invests $963,000 in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSA. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in MSA Safety by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in MSA Safety by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in MSA Safety by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MSA Safety by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSA opened at $185.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.21 and a beta of 1.00. MSA Safety Incorporated has a one year low of $122.57 and a one year high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.03 and its 200-day moving average is $167.97.

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.18. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $495.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.66%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded MSA Safety from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MSA Safety from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSA Safety has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.50.

In related news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,100 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total value of $200,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,912.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

