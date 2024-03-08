Gotham Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 58,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Freshworks by 37.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,599,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,415,000 after buying an additional 3,460,129 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Freshworks by 210.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,984,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,682,000 after buying an additional 8,120,351 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Freshworks by 35.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,794,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,284,000 after buying an additional 1,243,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Freshworks by 239.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,294,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Freshworks by 97.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,292,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,531 shares in the last quarter. 57.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Freshworks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Freshworks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Freshworks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Freshworks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Freshworks Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of FRSH stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.63. Freshworks Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $24.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.47 and a beta of 0.93.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $160.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.11 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $94,831.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,565.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $94,831.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,565.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 430,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $8,792,245.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 653,030 shares of company stock valued at $14,048,507. Insiders own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Profile

(Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.