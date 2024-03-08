Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases 10,489 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,963 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,489 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,078,319 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,623,000 after buying an additional 266,330 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.6% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,425,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,603,000 after buying an additional 150,832 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,306,529 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,962,000 after buying an additional 19,112 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,583,293 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,025,000 after buying an additional 32,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,693 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,643,000 after buying an additional 82,526 shares in the last quarter.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ COLL opened at $37.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $37.79. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.55 and its 200 day moving average is $27.62.

Insider Activity at Collegium Pharmaceutical

In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 23,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $760,516.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,474.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 23,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $760,516.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,474.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 4,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $132,365.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,354,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,433 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,798 in the last 90 days. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.