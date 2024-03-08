Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases 9,442 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 90.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,442 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Icahn Carl C raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.1% in the second quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 10,844,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $690,264,000 after purchasing an additional 324,081 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,117,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $631,828,000 after purchasing an additional 436,206 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,233,000 after purchasing an additional 114,397 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Southwest Gas by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,277,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,233,000 after acquiring an additional 67,936 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Southwest Gas by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,859,000 after acquiring an additional 24,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SWX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $73.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.35. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.79 and a 52-week high of $73.93.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 7.28%. On average, analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.98%.

In related news, CEO Paul M. Daily sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $63,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,452.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

