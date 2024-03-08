Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 15,284 TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,456,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,808,000 after acquiring an additional 340,627 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,364,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,106,000 after acquiring an additional 52,562 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,045,000 after acquiring an additional 643,607 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,958,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,849,000 after acquiring an additional 123,222 shares during the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of TTE opened at $65.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $154.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.65. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $54.94 and a 1-year high of $69.63.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.27). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $54.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.597 per share. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 27.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.