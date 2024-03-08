Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 32,794 Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Progyny by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,700,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,575,000 after acquiring an additional 353,499 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,852,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,949,000 after buying an additional 140,947 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,223,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,688,000 after buying an additional 86,249 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,885,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,698,000 after buying an additional 293,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,706,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,074,000 after buying an additional 438,932 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progyny Price Performance

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $34.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.74, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.48. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.44 and a 1-year high of $44.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progyny

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $269.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.08 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 6,395 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $235,399.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 167,187 shares in the company, valued at $6,154,153.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 6,395 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $235,399.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 167,187 shares in the company, valued at $6,154,153.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 2,260 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $90,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 158,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,341,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 284,586 shares of company stock valued at $10,750,665 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Progyny in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Progyny from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Progyny from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.30.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

