Gotham Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 216.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,251 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,384 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the second quarter worth approximately $569,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in IDACORP by 34.4% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in IDACORP by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,381 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDACORP Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of IDA opened at $88.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.99. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.43 and a fifty-two week high of $112.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $411.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.84 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 64.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IDA shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of IDACORP from $99.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Guggenheim lowered shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of IDACORP from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDA

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Featured Articles

