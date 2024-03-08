Gotham Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 46.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,251 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,086,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 329.6% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 834,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,198,000 after purchasing an additional 640,015 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 48,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,189,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter worth about $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

NYSE:LEG opened at $20.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.34. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently -184.00%.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

