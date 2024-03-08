Gotham Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,081 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 76.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.6% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.6% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 11.5% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $1,858,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 333,697 shares in the company, valued at $62,007,576.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $206.96 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $144.57 and a one year high of $220.19. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.76, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.99.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Five Below from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.88.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

