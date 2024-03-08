Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 14,535 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 38.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,535 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ovintiv by 5.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,582,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,170,000 after buying an additional 170,088 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 10.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,157,000 after purchasing an additional 51,261 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 15.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 761,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,215,000 after purchasing an additional 101,978 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 37.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 52.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,756,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,603,000 after purchasing an additional 9,221,114 shares in the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $49.20 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.21%.

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $303,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,630.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $303,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,630.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $471,045.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,012.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Ovintiv from $67.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup set a $52.00 price objective on Ovintiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.47.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

