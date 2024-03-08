Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 7,968 Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,968 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 390,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,301,000 after acquiring an additional 30,513 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 43,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 14,269 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CVR Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $342,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in CVR Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $533,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in CVR Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,838,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVI stock opened at $33.67 on Friday. CVR Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.60 and a twelve month high of $39.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.14%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank cut CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

