Gotham Asset Management LLC Takes Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $932,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 231,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,599,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

HealthEquity Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ HQY opened at $80.32 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $48.86 and a one year high of $84.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.56 and its 200-day moving average is $71.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.24, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.63 million. Equities research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at HealthEquity

In other news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $141,371.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,408,520.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other HealthEquity news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $211,265.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,904.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $141,371.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,408,520.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,660 shares of company stock worth $3,591,077. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

