Gotham Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,126 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arch Resources during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Arch Resources by 61.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Arch Resources in the second quarter valued at $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Arch Resources in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Arch Resources by 113.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 148 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.33, for a total transaction of $25,504.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,003,570.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 270 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.64, for a total transaction of $45,802.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,564.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.33, for a total value of $25,504.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,570.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,660 shares of company stock worth $3,088,218 in the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ARCH opened at $184.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.68. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.42 and a 1-year high of $187.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by ($0.83). Arch Resources had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $23.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 23.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARCH shares. B. Riley cut their target price on Arch Resources from $232.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

