Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Given “Buy” Rating at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Grafton Group (LON:GFTU – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,200 ($15.23) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.33) to GBX 950 ($12.06) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Shares of GFTU opened at GBX 975 ($12.37) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,153.45, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 947.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 880.64. Grafton Group has a 52-week low of GBX 737.20 ($9.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,000 ($12.69).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 26 ($0.33) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Grafton Group’s previous dividend of $10.00. Grafton Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,047.62%.

About Grafton Group

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

