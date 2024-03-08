Groupon (GRPN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 15th. Analysts expect Groupon to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Groupon Stock Performance

NASDAQ GRPN opened at $18.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.69. Groupon has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.52.

Get Groupon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Groupon from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Groupon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,335 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,968 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Groupon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.