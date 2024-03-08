Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,202 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 490.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 38.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:GWRE opened at $116.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.11 and its 200-day moving average is $100.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.45 and a 52 week high of $121.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Activity

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.06. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $207.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $543,755.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,926,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $51,341.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,386 shares in the company, valued at $8,114,470.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $543,755.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,926,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,058 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,599. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on GWRE. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GWRE

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.